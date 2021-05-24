Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE J opened at $139.42 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

