Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,242. Jamf has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

