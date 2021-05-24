Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSMD. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8,664.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $66.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

