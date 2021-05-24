Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE TSE opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,429.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,844 shares of company stock worth $4,603,177 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

