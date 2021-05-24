Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $344,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NLTX opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $442.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

