Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.