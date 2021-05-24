Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $6,901,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Roblox stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

