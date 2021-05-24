Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.