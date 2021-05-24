Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €96.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.