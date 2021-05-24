Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day moving average is €15.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

