Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,551 ($33.33). 211,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,416.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.99. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.