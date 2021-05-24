John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £3,997.96 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,574 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 20th, David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).
  • On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

LON:WG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.