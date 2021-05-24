John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £3,997.96 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,574 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

LON:WG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

