JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 230

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.05 ($2.13). 2,529,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,129. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

