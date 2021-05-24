JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADYEN. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

