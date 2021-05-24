Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $56.77 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for 8.8% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.97% of New York Community Bancorp worth $56,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.