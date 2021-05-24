Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 97,300 Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the quarter. Nam Tai Property comprises 2.5% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 8,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,505. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $970.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.