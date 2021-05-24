Kahoot! AS’s (KHOTF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KHOTF traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Kahoot! AS has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

About Kahoot! AS

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

