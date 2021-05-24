Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $974,400 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

