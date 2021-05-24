Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

