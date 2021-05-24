Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

KJAN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $30.64. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

