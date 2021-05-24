Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 21,235 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. 580,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.