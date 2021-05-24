Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 40,936 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 642,543 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

