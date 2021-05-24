Keep Network Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $123.79 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00846839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.93 or 0.07859515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00077646 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 508,392,176 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.