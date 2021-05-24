Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 145,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

