Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

