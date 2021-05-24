Keybank National Association OH Acquires 102,838 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3,123.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102,838 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

