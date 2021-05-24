Keybank National Association OH Acquires 9,756 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $306,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

