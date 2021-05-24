Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.