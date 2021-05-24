Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,273 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 in the last 90 days.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.