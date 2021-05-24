KeyCorp Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $360.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $327.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

