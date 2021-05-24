KeyCorp Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $13.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRP. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

