KeyCorp Weighs in on STERIS plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

STE stock opened at $190.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average of $191.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

