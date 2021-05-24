KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $40,711.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00369377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00183621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00866247 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,292 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

