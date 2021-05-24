Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.09.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $139.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.