Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.
