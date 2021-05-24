Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00.

5/7/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

