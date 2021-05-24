Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 107,911 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $7,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

