Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 431,279 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 431,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.23.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.