Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 431,279 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 431,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

