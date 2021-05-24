Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.90. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.