Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $68.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $68.84.

