Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

