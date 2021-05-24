Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $164.15 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.