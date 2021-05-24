Kingfisher’s (KGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Shares of KGF stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 358.40 ($4.68). 2,331,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 178.90 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

