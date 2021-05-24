Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

