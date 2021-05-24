KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $310.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.