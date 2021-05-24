KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

