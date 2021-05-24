KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

KNBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

KNBE stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

