Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. 6,137,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

