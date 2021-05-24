Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,933 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,582,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after purchasing an additional 588,084 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.81 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 417.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

