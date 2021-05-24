Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,744 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000.

Shares of XRT opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

