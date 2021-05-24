Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

